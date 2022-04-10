The big blue ‘H”, many meteorologists love to see this in the forecast. It’s high pressure, the nice weather maker, and it’s taking charge this week. We’ve got plenty of days full of sunshine and 70s on the seven day forecast and after this past weekend was a bit chilly, we’ll all be able to enjoy.

Now tonight will be the last chilly night we’ll have this week, under clear and eventually calm conditions temperatures will drop to either side of 40° by dawn. But don’t let that fool ya, Monday afternoon will feature highs near 70° with plenty of sun.

We’ll warm nicely to near 80° this week with the weather remaining pretty quiet. Rain chances will be slim to none up until Thursday, when an approaching cold front should throw some scattered showers our way. Only downside to the nice weather this week is that pollen levels will remain elevated.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro