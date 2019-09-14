Blog: Warming Up and Watching Humberto

Yesterday was cool, high temperatures only topping off in the mid 70s! Today will be a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s. Right on track for average!

Temperature Trend

The humidity won’t be terrible but it will be a bit muggy over the next couple of days before dropping Wednesday to much more pleasant conditions!

Humidity Trend

There could be a few stray showers today and tomorrow but I’m not expecting anything too widespread. It will be fairly scattered with an isolated downpour possible. Keep the WAVY Weather App on your phone to have an eye on radar!

Future Trak Sunday Afternoon

Tropical Storm Humberto has now formed in the Atlantic and is moving off to the NW around 7MPH. Unfortunately, Humberto is going to bring some impacts to the Bahamas. It won’t be anywhere near powerful as Dorian was but any amount of rain and wind to an already devastated area isn’t good. By early Sunday morning the storm will be moving off to the NE, and moving out to sea. It is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 Hurricane, and it is forecasted to move towards Bermuda. We’ll keep you updated!

Tropical Storm Humberto as of 8AM Saturday

Have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka