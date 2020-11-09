Blog: Warming through Veterans Day, Rain to Finish the Week

Few things go well with a Monday morning; the snooze button, a large cup of coffee, and fog. Dense in sports around the bay, it’s the third morning in a row where fog is causing some issues on the roadways. Careful on the commute! Visibility and conditions will improve once the sun gets going, eventually boosting our high temperatures into the 70s. Most location will be sitting 10° above normal. Not near record highs, but maybe by Veterans Day we can see a record high temperature.

While warm this afternoon, we’re far off from a record high.

High pressure slowly shifts to our east today, keeping us warm and dry. However, the light northeasterly breeze we had this weekend slowly shifts out of the southeast come Tuesday. While we’ll wake up with morning fog (yet again), humidity may be on the increase as well. A couple extra clouds work in Tuesday but that’s it, expect another beautiful day with highs in the mid 70s.

High pressure keeps things calm and warm through Tuesday. Warming further into Wednesday.

Temperatures keep climbing into Veterans Day – we’ll be up near 80°! That’s the record high by the way, set back in 2002, so don’t be surprised if we crack that. Especially if we see enough sunshine. Some changes are on the way for the back half of the week – an approaching front puts cooler air and plenty of rain in the forecast.

Highs well above average this week, potentially near a record high come Wednesday.

A warm breeze starts to pick up on Wednesday with clouds on the increase. As of now, the majority of Veterans Day looks dry. The approaching front will bring in some showers later in the day, likely after dark. We can’t rule out a rumble of thunder, either. These showers turn to rain, becoming more widespread on Thursday. Rain can even be heavy at times, and after Thursday comes to an end some spots may pick up over an inch of rain.

Rain becomes widespread, heavy at times, on Thursday.

Some of this moisture from the front will be sourced from Eta, the 28th named storm of the season. Considering the front will have a bit more juice, it makes the extended forecast a bit tricky. As of now, we have to keep things unsettled from Friday through the weekend. Sure, cooler air comes in behind the front Friday, but it may not completely sweep us dry. Look for temperatures to drop into the 60s on Friday with lingering showers. On and off, hit or miss type showers could stick around through Saturday and Sunday.

Once we ditch the morning fog in spots, we're off and racin' to another beautiful day. Welcoming in rain chances later this week, too. https://t.co/umagzVdU9q pic.twitter.com/yXX0NKMMQW — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) November 9, 2020

Eta, the 28th named storm of the season, has a lopsided structure to it. As it’s center pulls away (west) of south Florida, wind and rain continue to lash the eastern side of the state. This system has made landfall three times, (Nicaragua, Cuba, and the Florida Keys) and is forecast to eventually make a fourth landfall sometime this weekend or early next week. It’s the 12th system to make landfall on the continental United States this season, which shatters the old record of 9 landfalls in 1916. Elsewhere in the tropics there are two other areas where additional development is possible within a 5 day window, but none are big concerns here at home.

Additional development in the Atlantic and Caribbean is possible in the next 5 days.

So until the rain works in at the end of the week, enjoy the sunshine and 70s! Feels pretty darn nice for early November.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro