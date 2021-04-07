Blog: Warmer Sunshine Today; Changes This Weekend

Alright, Mother Nature is just showing off now. Another day, another sunny sky, but this time it’s warmer!

Dry air is very much like an empty Tupperware, there’s not much substance to it. An empty Tupperware will cool down or warm up much faster than one full of the leftover sauce from Sunday’s dinner. So the dry air today has allowed some inland locations to dip into the low 40s, feeling crisp & brisk this morning. But it’s those same locations that will quickly see temperatures rising to near 80° this afternoon.

The ocean breeze that eventually develops does not do so until later this afternoon, so as a result many locations will be getting into the 70s today. Closer to the waterways we’ll likely be in the low 70s, away from the waterways we’re near 80°. All, again, with bright sunshine.

Warmer for locations inland.

Tomorrow is another nice day, just won’t be as warm. Expect a good amount of sun as the ocean breeze holds our temperatures in the upper 60s, near 70°. Clouds then filter in from the west by the end of the day, this should flare up the sunset and give us nice color in the sky. A great way to wrap up and finish this stretch of beautiful weather we’ve been spoiled with.

Dry through Thursday.

Then Friday becomes the day of change, our transition day to some unsettled weather. As of now, expect a mostly cloudy day, temperatures near 70°, with some evening showers and downpours. A couple brief showers linger into Saturday morning before the day then becomes pretty dry. Highs Saturday in the low 70s, before the better chance of rain likely arrives on Sunday. We’ll keep you posted as we fine tune the weekend forecast!

Unsettled through the weekend.

Until the unsettled weekend weather arrives, enjoy all this sunshine.

Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro