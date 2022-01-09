Blog: Warmer Sunday before rain moves in; cold gets reinforced

Pre-cold front warmth today, post-cold front cold in the days ahead, much needed rain in between…

Yes, while it’s still cold this morning, we do see temperatures climb to near 60° this afternoon. Increasing clouds are expected as we await the arrival of a big ol’ cold front. Since it does not arrive until later tonight, our daylight ours will feature pre-cold front warmth.

Going up near 60° despite the clouds today.

Rain from the front is expected to move in after sunset, taking us into the overnight. Occasionally moderate to heavy, but otherwise just a nice rain to take us through the night. We’ll likely pick up a half inch in most locations, if not more by the time the sun comes up tomorrow.

A nice rain to move in tonight.

After a few lingering showers early Monday morning, skies clear pretty quickly and we’ll get back to sunshine by the afternoon. Albeit on the chillier side! Temperatures will drop back down to near 40° in the afternoon, so nearly a 20° temperatures swing between today and tomorrow.

This is when the cold air gets reinforced with the northerly breeze. Once the sun sets Monday evening, temperatures will likely plummet into the 20s. A chilly breeze will develop by Tuesday morning and it should feel like the teens. Highs on Tuesday afternoon are expected to hold only in the low to mid 30s(!), bundle up!

Feeling nice and cold Tuesday morning!

Typically in the winter, these blasts of cold air are often dry, so at least the seven day forecast has a lot of sunshine. Things will moderate back to near seasonal levels (lows in the 30s, highs near 50°) by mid to late week. The quiet stretch of weather should come to an end sometime next weekend as we look for our next shot at rain.

Winter sunshine should take us through the workweek.

Enjoy the warmth today – then bundle up this week!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro