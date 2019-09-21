Blog: Warmer, More Sunshine

With the exception of a trace amount of rain recorded on Thursday at Norfolk International, the past 7 days have been dry. And it doesn’t look like we will be breaking that streak any time soon.

Did you catch the sunrise this morning? It was GORGEOUS! It was a cool start this morning but we will be heating up this afternoon into the low 80s.

The beach is also packed this morning with surfers! Jeff Edmondson told me that this would be one of the best day for surfers this year, and you can tell a lot of people are trying to take advantage of it!

We’re going to be warmer today, but the dew points still are low so that means low humidity the next couple of days.

If you’re not heading to the beach, come join our team at the NAS Oceana Air Show! I’ll be there from 1-3PM, stop by and say hello!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka