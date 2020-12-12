Blog: Warm Weekend, Monday Rain, & A Roller Coaster Ride this Week

If you were to ask me what the weather is like this week I think I would just respond with ‘yes’. There is everything for everyone over the next seven days as Mother Nature is doing her best to please us all. This starts with an unseasonably warm weekend.

A warm air mass has moved into place, arriving not too long ago from the south. It’s not here to stay, but definitely long enough for a few cups of coffee and a lengthy conversation. We’re seeing that warm, moist air mass this morning with the coastal showers and low clouds. Don’t let any of the precipitation deter you from the day, as it all will be departing the region by mid morning and things dry into the afternoon. We will be having a stubborn argument with the clouds for the majority of the day though, so don’t expect too much sunshine, maybe a bit of it just before it sets this evening. The big story of the day and weekend; the temperatures.

Unseasonably warm this weekend, enjoy!

This afternoon will see highs pushing 70° regardless of the lack of abundant sunshine. Record highs for the day are in the upper 70s, so we’re not warm enough to break any records, but definitely warm enough to double take the calendar date. The warm air sticks around tonight, so that will bring in more clouds, some patchy fog and some isolated showers by dawn on Sunday. Lows will be in the mid 50s again, and then with more sunshine compared to today, we’ll get to near 70° again.

High temperatures are all over the place this week – starting with an unseasonably warm weekend. https://t.co/7InwaSWySt pic.twitter.com/V3OQXU4lGN — Steve Fundaro (@_WeatherStove) December 12, 2020

Now comes the drop into the roller coaster ride. Rain fills into the region on Monday and we likely get soaked. As the system rolls through, rain should work in by the morning and linger throughout the afternoon. Becoming heavy at times, a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out either, and winds should become blustery.

Rain fills in on Monday.

Temperatures Monday should start in the 50s and drop throughout the day. By Monday night it’s likely the majority of the rain will be offshore as the system pulls away and behind it is cooler, drier air. So look for temperatures to drop through the 40s and into the upper 30s by Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be dry with sunshine, though highs will only be in the 40s.

A high temperature for everyone this week…

We’ll be back to the 50s Wednesday with another shot at rain. Another system will stir up, this one maybe along the coastline, and pump in some rain. This system should be colder, too, so snow is possible for parts of northern Virginia! And since this is a colder system, the air behind it will definitely feel more like winter. Highs in the mid 40s with lows near the freezing mark expected by the end of the week.

Keep your hands, feet, & arms inside the vehicle at all times and enjoy the ride, folks.

Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro