As we enter the new year, Mother Nature is ditching the, “new year, new me” attitude and sticking to the beloved wacky Hampton Roads weather swings. We’re in store for a classic roller coaster ride of weather over the next five to seven days, enjoy the ride!

While the warm air sticks around for the next few days we’ll likely contend with a few rounds of morning fog – particularly Monday and Tuesday. Stubborn to clear, once the fog does break into the afternoon we’ll get our highs in the 60s while carving out some sunshine.

Some more clouds stream in Tuesday ahead of our next chance of rain, which comes with an approaching cold front on Wednesday. A few spotty showers could develop late Tuesday night, with a round of scattered showers then expected on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some rumbles of thunder will also be possible as a warm breeze could get our temperatures close to 70°!

Some clouds and spotty showers linger early on Thursday morning before the colder, drier air returns to the region. This will drop our afternoon highs to more January standards for the end of the week and into the weekend.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro