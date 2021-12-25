Blog: Warm & Breezy Christmas

Warm weather lovers, ol’ Saint Nick has given you a gift with a big bow tied on top. A warm, southwest breeze will boost our temperatures to near 70°, which is nearly 20° above our normal highs for this time of year.

Expect occasional wind gusts over 25mph with a mixed bag of sun and clouds. Overall a beautiful, breezy, spring-like day for Christmas. A brief boundary drops into the region by the end of the day Sunday – switching the breeze out of the north. This should hold temperatures in the low 60s, then drop them back to seasonal levels (in the 50s) on Monday.

Clouds move back into the picture by Tuesday and then by Wednesday, temperatures climb back to the upper 60s! This should be ahead of our next chance of much needed rainfall, which should arrive around mid/late week.

Merry Christmas and have a holly, jolly weekend!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro