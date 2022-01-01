Blog: Wacky Hampton Roads weather to kick off 2022

Ringing in the new year, we might as well do so with the classic, wacky weather we’re so fond of here in the 757. Warm weather? We got it. Some wind? We got it. Clouds? We got ’em. Rain!? Oh yeah. Cold?? Big time. Snow!??? Why not. All of that and then some within a three day span. Gotta love it.

Some fog and a few rain drops kick start the new year this morning. We’ll look for a warm, balmy southwest breeze to mix out any fog and take us into a warm afternoon. High temperatures today are going up near 70°! We’ll be lucky to see any break of sun today, and if we don’t, we may not until Monday.

A few showers today, more on the way Sunday!

A big frontal system is taking shape to our west, impacting thousands across the Central U.S. The cold front associated with it drops into our part of the world Sunday morning. With it comes showers and a few downpours, from the morning into the early afternoon. A thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out either.

Sunday morning showers, then Sunday evening rain.

Then, by the tomorrow evening, rain begins to fill back into the region as an area of low pressure develops along the front. This is when things get interesting!

As rain takes us through the night, a cold winter wind blows in out of the north, dropping our temperatures into the 30s. So by early Monday morning there should be a brief window where the rain will mix over to snow. No major accumulations are expected, as of now, we’ll likely see a coating at best on grassy surfaces. The ground is still very warm, and the breeze off of the Bay, will make it hard for snow to stick across much of the metro and southside.

What may be more notable is the cold winter wind blowing out of the north! Easily gusting over 20mph with temperatures dropping into the 30s, means wind chills will be a big factor. It should feel like the 20s for the majority of our Monday, as high temperatures will struggle to hit 40°.

Turning cold Monday!

Sunshine will take control, as will generally quiet weather, for most of the upcoming workweek. Temperatures will hold in the 40s through Tuesday with seasonal levels expected by midweek.

Looking forward to sunshine next week…

Please check back throughout the weekend as this is a fluid situation, subject to changes!

Buckle up and enjoy a roller coaster ride over the next few days!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro