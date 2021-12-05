Blog: Unusually warm Monday with much needed rain chances this week

As drought conditions continue across Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina, we’ve been spoiled with our day-to-day weather. At least on the surface, as sunshine and fair conditions have prevailed day after day. That all changes as we move into the workweek – an unsettled stretch of weather bring back some much-needed rain chances.

An unsettled stretch of weather this week.

Tonight clouds have thickened up and will act as a blanket, helping to hold our temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s through dawn. Not as cold as mornings past – maybe that’ll help us get out of bed on a Monday morning. The southwest breeze picks up into the afternoon and will boost our afternoon highs to near 70°! Winds at times should gust over 20mph.

Blustery at times Monday afternoon.

Passing clouds should do throughout the day as we await the passage of an approaching cold front. It’ll push through the region Monday night, and with it comes a few showers after sunset.

A broken line of showers should move in after sunset Monday.

We’ll get the sunshine post-cold front Tuesday, but it’ll be accompanied by that northerly breeze. So afternoon temperatures should be 20°+ cooler than Monday – that unusually warm weather is short-lived. Highs will hold in the 40s Tuesday, and then likely hold in the 40s to near 50° through Wednesday & Thursday.

That same cold front stalls to our south and then lifts back ever so slightly on Wednesday, allowing for some moisture to ride along the boundary. As of now, we like the idea of some much-needed rainfall on Wednesday. But a chilly rain it shall be!

More rain may arrive by midweek.

Things should remain unsettled as we move into the late week and the weekend, some rain chances stick around. That also means temperatures will fluctuate as well, so check in for updates this week as we fine-tune the forecast.

Buckle up and enjoy the roller coaster ride of weather this week!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro