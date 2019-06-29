Blog: Try to Beat the Heat

The heat is on and the humidity makes it feel even worse! High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 90s, but it’s going to feel like 100. Unfortunately, there isn’t much relief in sight. Except for Monday!

The pattern this weekend is very similar to what we have been seeing the past couple of days. Except even hotter! If you need to be outside for a long time, make sure you stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade! The water is a good way to stay cool!

There is an isolated chance of a shower this afternoon, but I don’t think it will be much if anything. Sunday has a little bit better chance of some rain! We really need some rain to help us cool down and keep our plants alive. A cold front will over through Sunday afternoon, and that could bring a few showers for some. Everyone will notice the more comfortable conditions though!

High temperatures on Monday will be in the low 80s, with dew points in the 50s. AHH some relief! But soak it in while it lasts, we’re back to the heat and humidity on Tuesday.

The 4th of July is going to be hot, but there is a chance of rain. We will keep our eyes on that and let you know as the forecast changes!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka