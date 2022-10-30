We’re in for plenty of Halloween treats from the weather department, as the day is shaping up to be a pleasant one. However, some tricks will move into Hampton Roads by the late night hours. Trick or treat, some sun sounds sweet…

After mostly cloudy skies take us through tonight with temperatures in the 50s, we’ll start Halloween with a few clouds. A southwest breeze (gentle) will carve out some sunshine and warmth into the afternoon. Highs should rebound into the low to mid 70s – meanwhile, a frontal system will be taking shape just to our west.

A warm from will then slide into the region by Halloween night and with it, come some showers. Rain chances will likely hold off until after seven or eight o’clock, so their should be much in the way to interrupt the trick or treating plans. Especially during the early evening. Scattered showers will then move into Hampton Roads from the late night hours, through the overnight and into early Tuesday morning.

Scattered showers should be around for the Tuesday morning commute, lingering through late morning and evening into early afternoon. This, as the cool front from the system sweeps through the region. Temperatures should hold in the low 70s on Tuesday despite our rain chances.

Behind the cool front comes some drier and pleasant weather for the remainder of the workweek – afternoon highs near 70° with increasing sunshine. A lovely first week of November, enjoy!

Tropical speaking, new development is expected in the Caribbean – a tropical cyclone will be forming by late Sunday night, making it’s way towards Central American by mid-late week, potentially as a hurricane. Elsewhere, things remain quiet as we move into the last month of hurricane season (ending on November 30th).

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro