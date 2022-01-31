Blog: Top 10 snowiest Januarys; this year makes the list

And just like that, as the month comes to a close it’ll be one of the snowiest on record for Hampton Roads. Back to back snow days, just seven days apart, contributed big time to the 11.2″ monthly snow total.

Top 10 Snowiest January’s in Norfolk.

This past weekend, most of the Hampton Roads regions picked up about two to four inches of snow, with higher amounts accumulating on the Eastern Shore. Particularly Accomack County, where over half a foot of snow fell. The blizzard conditions where the first in for years, the last Blizzard Warning to be issued for our part of the world was back in 2018.

We’ll be thawing out big time this week as high pressure takes control. Look for temperatures to rebound back to the 50s as Punxsutawney Phil makes his famous ‘forecast’ Wednesday. We’ll then be into the 60s by Thursday & Friday – enjoy it, as a late week cold front cuts the warm short. Rain showers expected Friday before the cold returns next weekend.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro