Blog: The Wind & It’s Chill

Wind chill factors this morning made it even more difficult to get out the door to work or school on a Monday morning. Lows dropped into the upper 30s and low 40s, but the biting north wind made it feel like the 20s and 30s for many of us. So what is the wind chill?

It’s a true depiction of how the air feels to our body, particularly our exposed skin. As our bodies constantly emit heat, a thin layer of warm moisture forms on the surface of our skin. Acting as a thin layer of insulation, it’s why our skin is typically warm to the touch. But when the winter wind blows that layer of insulation away, the air feels much colder than the temperatures do read.

Wind chill is only a factor to humans and animals, not inanimate objects like plants, pipes or your car. When we forecast wind chill, it’s simply how the air will feel.