High pressure, the big blue ‘H’, remains in control this week and it’s putting it’s blocking shoes. Rain and thunderstorm activity to our west won’t be able to reach us, as it’ll be deterred by the area of high pressure in control over Hampton Roads.

Think of big, blocking areas of high pressure a domes of warm air that deter and deflect approaching fronts. As a result, warm (sometimes hot) air gets trapped underneath, and this week high temperatures will be pushing 80° by Tuesday afternoon, then moving into the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday. By the end of the week though, an approaching front strong enough to break down this area of high pressure moves in.

Until then though, get out and enjoy these late-May temperatures!