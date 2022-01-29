Blog: Temperatures plummet, icy conditions tomorrow with better days ahead

Whew – what a day! It’s not every winter we can snag two snow days a week apart! The main headline will be the bitter cold air moving in tonight, but we in the weather center are optimistic of better days ahead. Better days that can thaw us out.

Snowfall totals today were just as expected – most of us picking up a few inches. Enough to cause some issues, especially on the Eastern Shore. Where locations in Accomack County tallied over half a foot of snow!

It’s up on the Eastern Shore where a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday – blowing snow is likely to lead to reduced visibility. That’s all due to the fact that the wind is still blustery this evening, giving us wind chills in teens as the bitter cold air sinks into the region.

Lows tonight will drop down to either side of 20° as skies continue to clear out.

If your pipes are sensitive to temperatures below 20°, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to drip the faucets tonight, or at least open up some of the cabinets along the exterior walls to allow some of the warmer air in.

After the sun came out this afternoon roadways improved quite quickly as the slush & snow melted under the bright blue sky. However, temperatures have drop very quickly, before most of the wet roadways could dry out. Do expect their to be some slick spots around tomorrow morning. Use extra caution on the roads.

The wind will continue through the night before it slowly backs off by late morning Sunday. If you’re awake at or before dawn, it’ll feel pretty close to 10° tomorrow morning (yikes).

Wind chills Sunday.

Fortunately, the wind backs off and it turns into a calmer day. Expect plenty of blue sky and sunshine before a few clouds move in by the afternoon. Highs will hold in the 30s (unfortunately) but better days are on the way. High pressure will be moving in and as it does so, temperatures will rebound into the 40s through Monday & Tuesday, then eventually into the 50s Wednesday & Thursday. Our next shot of rain shouldn’t be until late week with an approaching cold front.

Thawing out this week…

After this mess of a system, enjoy a quiet stretch of weather this week, and stay warm!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro