In classic 757 fashion, a big change up is on the way! An approaching cool front will break down the summer like heat we’ve been dealt with over the past few days and temperatures should drop nearly 20° by Monday. Then for the rest of the week? Fuggedaboutit. We’ll get about every season in a four to five day window.

We’ll get clipped with a shower or thunderstorm through the late night hours tonight, then clouds will stick around overnight as temperatures hold near 70°. With more clouds than sun on Monday and a fresh northeast breeze, afternoon temperatures will hold in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Isolated showers then turn to scattered showers by the afternoon and evening, then should become a bit more widespread Monday night. The same cool front will then lift back into the region Monday night into Tuesday – during this process it’ll throw a good chunk of rain at us. Safe to say Tuesday should be a rain day this week.

We’ll get a break by Wednesday and Thursday to allow temperatures to rebound but by late week another front will approach the region. As of now, the timing is favorable for nice weather by the holiday weekend. We’ll keep you posted as conditions warrent.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro