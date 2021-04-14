Blog: Sunshine Turns to Storms This Evening

The weather today is a mixed bag of everything. If you like a little chill, we’ve got that this morning. If you like the sunshine, we’ve got that. If you like the warmth, we’ve got that. If you like the rain, we’ve got that. If you like thunder & lightning, we’ve got that too!

A beautiful, calm sunrise this morning is helping our temperatures in the 40s become more comfortable, as they’ll eventually climb into the 60s by late morning. Also, if you missed the surf this morning there may be another window tomorrow morning.

Calm morning along the coast.

The timing of today’s rain has shifted later, which means the majority of our daylight hours will be dry and pleasant. Expect a good amount of sun through lunch with a southwest breeze helping boost our temperatures into the low to mid 70s! The clouds start to increase as the afternoon rolls around and then by sunset we’ll look for the rain to roll in from the west.

Becoming warmer this afternoon.

In today’s environment, more warmth may mean more energy, this should translate to potentially strong downpours and thunderstorms this evening. As of now, showers work in from the west around sunset, then working through the Hampton Roads area just after dark. They’ll take us through midnight or so, before tapering offshore overnight.

Futuretrak around 10 this evening.

Some of these downpours and thunderstorms may be on the stronger side, be sure to have a way to get weather alerts this evening.

Some stronger storms possible.

Thursday looks decent, temperature wise we’ll be in the 60s with more clouds than sun. We’ll have a few straggler showers around in the morning before we truly dry out on Friday. That’s when some more sun returns. Nice conditions should take us into the weekend as well, maybe only a few isolated showers around on Sunday.

Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro