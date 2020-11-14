Blog: Sunshine Shifts to Some Showers Sunday

I’ll be honest, I had some fun with the alliteration in the blog title, but don’t fret, Sunday’s showers don’t look all that impressive. It’s just so nice to finally see some sunshine, well deserved after the soaking on Thursday and stubborn clouds on Friday.

A chilly start today, goes well with the big cup of coffee. We can call for sweater weather today, as high temperatures will just briefly touch 60° this afternoon. A seasonably cool day with crisp November sunshine, get out and enjoy!

Sunshine Saturday shifts to some late day Showers Sunday.

The breeze out of the north begins to back off as it shifts to the southeast later tonight. This southeast breeze is the source of a brief warm up on Sunday. Maybe a few clouds around for color in tonight’s sunset, lows will be on either side of 50° at dawn. Expect clouds to increase as Sunday progresses, that southeasterly breeze gets going as well. Maybe upwards of 15 to 20 mph at times, so we’ll notice that warm breeze blowin’! This is all ahead of the next approaching cold front – which will not be nearly as much of a soaker as Thursday’s was. Really we’re just anticipating a line of some broken showers later Sunday, well after 3 pm.

Expect a brief broken line of showers later on Sunday.

The swift moving front should be offshore by late Sunday night and then comes a reinforced push of cooler, dry air. Post-cold front weather on tap for Monday and much of the approaching workweek. (Post-cold front weather is some of the best around, low dew points, crisp feel to the air, plenty of sun).

The cool and dry air gets reinforced into the workweek. Post-cold front weather for the win!

High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will struggle to hit 60°, almost carbon copy days of today. But by midweek, another push of cooler, some may say colder, air blows in and drops our morning lows to the upper 30s! Highs Wednesday may only be in the 40s for some!

Temperatures turn seasonable for the first portions of this week. But Wednesday!? Grab the jackets.

During the month of November, it’s the final stretch of hurricane season, and it’s when the tropics tend to settle down. But just like the rest of this 2020, November isn’t like they way it was. Two developing tropical cyclones this month put the 2020 Hurricane Season at the top of the list as the most active on record. Theta heads off towards the far northeastern Atlantic, but Iota is of concern for Central America. To the area that just got battered by Eta, Iota is expected to intensify this weekend into a major hurricane, threatening Nicaragua and Honduras.

2020 Hurricane Season so far – the most active on record.

Locally, no concerns tropically, but these records serve as a reminder that our atmosphere is always changing. With more heat available in the air and oceans, there’s more energy. A reminder to always be prepared. Alright, I’ll step off the soap box and allow you to get outside. Go enjoy the sun today, it’s a beaut!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro