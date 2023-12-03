The unusual spring-like warmth this weekend is soon to exit Hampton Roads with the stubborn clouds as we’ll welcome back the sunshine this week. With it however, will come a roller coaster ride of our temepratures.

A cold front will sweep through the region tonight so we can expect slow clearing. Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s and 50s this evening before quickly dropping into the 40s by dawn on Monday. It’ll be a brighter day tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

There will be a quick shot of cold air on Tuesday which will reinforce the sunshine and drop our temperatures a bit. It’ll be a pleasantly cool day with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s with plenty of sunshine.

A second shot of cold air then comes in on Wednesday, this one will come at us as a weak clipper low. We’ll see clouds increase Tuesday night to set us up for more of a cloudier and chillier day Wednesday. Only a few showers are possible here or there – if the cold air and moisture align just right, we could see a few flurries. But as of now those chances look real slim.

One thing is for sure, cold air will move into Hampton Roads almost every night this week – lows will be in the 30s and low 40s for most early mornings. Temperatures will rebound by next weekend.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro