Blog: Sunshine Holds for Days

Sunshine for days. That’s it, that’s all.

After this morning’s unnecessary, rude chill, it’s all uphill in the days to come. Lows this morning were taking a page out of January’s book. The average low temperature in January is about 32°, many spots this morning were waking up below that freezing mark. Good news is that we’re not expected to be as cold tomorrow morning as things warm up.

Temperatures climb to near 70° on Sunday.

Expect a whole lot of sunshine today with highs climbing into the low to mid 50s. A crisp, bright day, with low dew points makes it feel pleasant in the sun. In the shade a sweater should do. Easter Sunday is really shaping up, we’ll start the day in the low 40s, some spots in the upper 30s, but finish the afternoon near 70°. Many of us will see afternoon highs in the upper 60s with a great amount of sunshine. Makes it easy to get outside!

Next weeks’ weather looks fantastic.

Now that high pressure will be setting up shop it’ll hold this beautiful weather all week long. We’ll do a wash, rinse and repeat each day the week (through about Thursday). Expect lows in the low 50s, upper 40s, and highs near 70°. All coming with a good amount of sunshine, get out and enjoy! The next shot at rain may not come until the end of the week, as of now, looks to be Friday. We’ll keep you posted.

Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro