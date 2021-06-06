Blog: Summer-Like Pattern Holds This Week As Humidity Increases

The dew point is the decider. The value that will truly depict how the air feels to our human body. The higher the dew point, the higher the humidity, the muggier it feels. The lower the dew point, the drier and fresher the air feels.

This week we’ll look for dew points to climb into the low 70s, giving us the case of the summertime muggies.

Humidity increases this week.

As the big ridge of high pressure dominates the east, it keeps the heat for pretty much everyone east of the Mississippi River. We’ll go for high temperatures up near 90 degrees again on Monday. Also, as the humidity increases, we’ll start the workweek with a better chance for an afternoon shower or downpour.

Summer like heat across much of the Eastern U.S. this week.

That’s the one downside about the summer-time heat & humidity; the sunshine in a way is counter productive. It aids more heat, more heat creates more lift, more lift creates more clouds, more clouds create the rain. So once the the sunshine cranks our temperatures up near 90 we’ll look for a few downpours to develop. They should be similar to Sunday, isolated across the region.

A few afternoon showers and downpours Monday.

This pattern will hold for nearly each day this week. From Monday through Thursday expect highs up near 90 degrees with increasing humidity and a few afternoon showers or downpours developing. Towards the end of the week rain chances do increase and we may see the heat breakdown.

Feeling like summer!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro