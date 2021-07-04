Blog: Summer Humidity Returns; Monitoring Elsa For Late Week Rain

The good news: The summer sunshine continues for the majority of the upcoming week.

The not so good news: the summer humidity returns.

After a beautiful evening to cap off the 4th of July, mostly clear skies will take us through the night as temperatures drop into the low 70s. A bright sunrise Monday will help kick start a warmer day – we’ll look for highs to touch 90° as a few spots get into the low 90s. Dew points look to climb back into the 60s, too, meaning the humidity slowly creeps in by the end of the day.

Humidity returns as the week goes on.

Expect similar days on Tuesday and Wednesday, just add a few degrees to the high temperatures and increase the humidity. The southwest breeze will blow in the warmer, muggier air mass before changes arrive by late week. This is where we turn to Elsa.

Tropical Storm Elsa will make it’s approach on the Florida peninsula early this week as it bends to the north. Rain, wind and some storm surge is expected for parts of the Florida Gulf Coast. Then around midweek, the system will hop into the middle lane of I-95 and race up to the north.

Still uncertainty in it’s path, but Elsa looks to bring some late week rain to the Hampton Roads area.

Elsa will make it’s way into our part of the world around Thursday or Friday. If the system takes more of a westerly track, that could mean a bit more rain and some solid thunderstorms for us. If it takes more of an easterly track, that could mean less in the way of rain, but more of a breeze. So there are still plenty of uncertainties in the forecast and the track, but as of now, we’ll increase the rain chances on Thursday and throw in a solid breeze.

The rest of next weekend doesn’t look all that bad either.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro