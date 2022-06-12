The heat & humidity today cracked in the form as thunderstorms across Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina – but said heat & humidity will pale in comparison to what we’re dealt on Monday & Tuesday. Temperatures will likely feel like the triple digits in the coming days, buckle up!

Full look at the timelapse of the storms and the shelf cloud moving into Portsmouth pic.twitter.com/VUcchhxat3 — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) June 12, 2022

Storms fade into the night with a few lingering out towards I-95. Thunderstorm activity today was potent, with a few damage reports around Hampton Roads. Most notable, were a few 911 calls out of Northampton County (NC) reporting multiple trees down and damage to a house. The majority of today’s thunderstorm activity brought the threat of 60mph winds, which in some cases, was met.

As a few clouds linger tonight temperatures hold in the low to mid 70s, so it’s another muggy night. It’ll turn warm very quickly Monday morning, then become hot even quicker. By late morning it’ll already feel like the mid 90s in the sun. We’re expecting afternoon temperatures to reach the low to mid 90s, in combination with dew points in the 70s(!), it will feel like at least 100° for the majority of the afternoon. Stay hydrated & stay cool!

A few showers and a rumble of thunder may develop in the heat & humidity tomorrow afternoon & evening as well, but not as many as Sunday dealt us. By Tuesday it remains hot & humid with highs in the low 90s and heat index values on either side of 100°. However, there will likely be showers & thunderstorms in the early afternoon to help cool us off briefly.

This upcoming week of weather remains pretty unsettled – meaning there are rain chances almost every day. We can thank the humidity for that. Some days will have more rain than others and we are not anticipating any washouts.

Temperatures will fluctuate a bit by mid to late week, but the humidity will remain steady all week long.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro