Sunshine for days! Get out and enjoy this beautiful stretch of weather setting up across Hampton Roads. High pressure building in will slowly warm things up as well – we’ll see temperatures push 90° by midweek.

Expect plenty of sunshine today with pleasant and warm conditions, afternoon high temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s. Dew points remain relatively low, so take advantage! As humidity will progressively increase through mid/late week.

Weather remains quiet, dry and warm for Memorial Day. Look for just a few passing clouds and highs in the mid 80s – it may feel a bit muggy as dew points start to come up.

High pressure remains in control through midweek when temperatures start to push 90° – and as dew points climb as well, Tuesday & Wednesday afternoon’s will likely feature heat index values in the low to mid 90s. No big rain chances this week, so enjoy all the sunshine! We’ll bring back some showers in the forecast by the end of the week.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro