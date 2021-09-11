Blog: Stunning Saturday Before Things Heat Up

Sometimes weather has a unique sense of nostalgia to it. Certain scents in the breeze or the way the sun shines can bring us back to a specific time and place. Most of which are happy, others the opposite. Today’s weather is eerily similar to what it was 20 years ago. September 11, 2001 started with clear, bright blue skies and temperatures in the low 60s and today, it’s much of the same. A stark reminder to never forget those lost on this tragic day.

Locally, expect beautiful blue skies today as a light northeast breeze keeps the dry air around. This means the dew points will stay relatively low, so we’ve got another delightful day with a lack of humidity. Enjoy it! Tonight it should be clear, calm and cool with lows ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s. Open up the windows for that fresh air and give your air conditioning a break.

A beautiful September weekend.

High pressure nudges east a little bit more to the east and by Sunday a southwest breeze develops. This will help take our temperatures into the 80s, likely mid to upper 80s for most, and with bright sunshine it’ll feel much warmer. The humidity starts to creep back into the picture by the afternoon, but we should really feel it until Monday when highs should be near 90°.

Humidity creeps back in this week.

Dry and hot conditions should prevail through at least midweek – highs near 90° with a good amount of humidity. The next shot of rain shouldn’t arrive until the end of the week, likely later Thursday into Friday.

Plenty of September sunshine this week.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro