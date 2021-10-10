Blog: Stubborn Breeze Keeps Clouds & Tidal Flooding Around

The northeast breeze has become a bit of a nuisance this weekend – giving us more cloud coverage, a few showers, and tidal flooding in spots. The breeze isn’t going anywhere either, so the clouds will stick around for another day or so.

We are seeing some breaks in said clouds tonight though, which is nice! So we’ll go with mostly cloudy skies opposed to last nights overcast conditions. The breeze will stick around through the night preventing temperatures from dropping much, lows should be in the mid/upper 60s again. That’s about 10° or so above average.

As the northeast breeze continues, the next few high tide cycles will feature minor, to potentially moderate, flooding in spots. That was the case both Saturday and Sunday, and can be expected tomorrow. The next two high tides are just after midnight and early tomorrow afternoon.

That same breeze keeps the clouds around tomorrow as high temperatures will hold in the low to mid 70s. A few lingering showers are possible as well. Expect a similar day on Tuesday too, as the pesky low pressure begins to pull away. By the end of Tuesday we may get a few more breaks of sun.

High pressure will then build in from the west by midweek, bringing back the sunshine and helping highs climb closer to 80°. We should be in the low to mid 80s by the end of the week and into next weekend. But don’t fret! A better, cooler stretch of some autumnal weather is in the extended forecast.

Watch the high tides and grab the extra hair spray.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro