BLOG: Strong Storms move across Hampton Roads

An impressive and intense line of thunderstorms moved across Hampton Roads this evening, bring everyone heavy rainfall and thunder and lightning. However, some of us had very strong winds and power outages. As in the video loop, the blue circle icons that you see are the high wind reports. Those are between 40 mph and 56 mph. The strongest winds were observed over the water as the storms moves into the Southside. We did have report of a fallen tree and a fire at a power station in Virginia Beach Town center which did cause a power disruption for several thousands. Thankfully the rain cooled the air, so a lack of A/C will be tolerable tonight if power has not been restored. The good news is that these storms were generally slow moving, if they were moving faster, the wind gusts would have been more intense. The bad news is that the slow movement causes some temporary and minor flooding.

We had around 1″ to 2″ of rain from this line of storms, we could see some more light rain overnight. We will see more rain tomorrow, but I am not expecting severe weather like we had tonight.

5 Day Tropical Forecast

Tropical Update:

That disturbance has been downgraded to a 0% chance of development in the next five days! So no need to worry about any immediate tropical system moving our way. We’ll keep an eye on the tropics in the coming weeks as we head toward peak hurricane season in the Atlantic.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson