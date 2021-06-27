Blog: Stretch of Summer Sunshine This Week

High pressure is locked in place, rain chances are remaining low, and the muggy meter is pretty muggy. A classic late June and early July set up has plenty of summer sun in the forecast.

Temperatures Monday will likely be up near 90° again with dew points in the 70s, so it’ll be humid. Those afternoon highs may feel closer to the low 90s as a result. Expect plenty of sunshine! We’ll do it again on Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures in spots reaching the low 90s. An isolated shower or two is possible on both Tuesday and Wednesday, but rain chances are pretty slim.

Stretch of summer sunshine this week.

Our summer heat is nothing compared to what is going on out west. The unusual 1 in 1,000 year heat wave has locations around Seattle and Portland shattering record high temperatures. Highs have been boosting over 100° and will likely do so for the next few days. On Sunday, Portland hit the highest temperature ever recorded since records have been taken back in 1940.

Historic heat out west.

These are temperatures running 30° above the average. This time of year highs should be near 80° (at most). Locally in Hampton Roads, we deal with average highs in the upper 80s, near 90°, this time of year. So if this heatwave was sitting over us, we’d be talking about high temperatures pushing 120°, with humidity values likely making it feel closer to 130°. Also, we have air conditioning, which is something that is very far and few in between out in the Pacific northwest.

Back over on our side of the world, the tropics have stirred up a bit this weekend. An area of showers and thunderstorms is gaining some steam as it approaches the Gulf Stream. The disturbance could see some development over the next day or so as it’s expected to bring some tropical downpours for parts of South Carolina.

Some tropical development possible. No concerns locally.

No concerns for us tropically speaking. Our rain chances remain low for the majority of the workweek coming up. However, towards the end of the week rain chances will increase as high pressure slowly breaks down. We’ll fine tune that Fourth of July weekend forecast as we get closer. Until then, enjoy the sunshine!

Rain chances increase towards the end of the week.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro