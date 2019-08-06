Blog: Storm Threat Increases

We have been watching the chance for showers and storms Wednesday, but the latest model runs are intensifying these storms. What we’re watching with this storm system will be the potential for heavy downpours, damaging wind, and thunder/ lightning.

The SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has put the region in a slight risk for tomorrow which is a 2/5 on the scale. So strong to severe storms look likely at this point.

The timing of the storms is what still is changing. Between 3-11PM is the time frame we’re looking at right now, but it won’t be severe storms through that entire period. Models are still disagreeing on whether or not it will be between 4-7PM or even later. We will keep you updated. Here’s a look at both the RPM and the HRRR showing the disagreements in timing.

RPM Model

HRRR Model

As the new runs come in, we will keep you updated on air and online.

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka