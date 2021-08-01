Blog: Start of a Rain Filled Week

The models on the timing of rain for yesterday were fairly scattered, there wasn’t one clear picture of what to expect for today. So as we watch the radar, these storms arrived earlier than anticipated which likely means they will end sooner as well. Overall, it has been a lot of widespread rain with pockets of thunderstorms and and bouts of lightning. The stronger storms have been across the Southside whereas the northern tier has seen light to moderate rain all morning long.

There was a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Isle of Wight, Southampton, Surry and Sussex Counties from 6:45-7:30 am with a big concern being how much lightning was occurring.

Rain totals could range between 1″-2″ widespread but heavier amounts where the thunderstorms roll through. This could bring localized flooding to low lying areas but it doesn’t appear to be a widespread problem.

Rain Totals So Far (9AM Update)

FutureTrak Rain Totals

The SPC still has much of the region under a slight risk which is a 2/5 on the scale. So the potential is there for strong storms so we’ll be keeping a close eye on that.

SPC Outlook

Some of the models keep the region rain free through the rest of the day while others have another round lining up a little later on. As the rain comes down now, it appears to be stabilizing the atmosphere which would help to lessen the possibility of strong to severe storms.

RPM Rain

Much of the week ahead looks rather soggy as this front stalls out over the area and will bring us widespread rain several days. Monday looks to be the only completely dry day! We’ll keep you updated as the day and week goes on.

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka