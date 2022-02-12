Blog: Spring to winter; 30° temperature drop with rain & snow showers on the way

Let’s make it four in a row why don’t we. Yes, with tomorrow’s chance of snowfall that’ll be four weekends in a row Hampton Roads has seen some sort of snow/wintry precipitation. It’s not every winter we get this, so soak it in the best you can!*

*or wish for warmer days.

How can this be!? It was 70° this afternoon! This weekend’s weather whiplash is a reminder of how wild our Hampton Roads weather can be. And it’s all thanks to a simple cold front.

Look for increasing clouds tonight as temperatures will drop into the upper 30s. Once that north-northeast breeze develops it’ll bring in the cold air tonight and hold our temperatures in the 30s tomorrow. Most locations will see a 30° temperature drop from today and tomorrow. Yikes!

Temperatures will struggle to hit 40° Sunday.

With the passage of tomorrow’s cold front we do anticipate some precipitation out of it. At first, we’ll see scattered rain showers by the afternoon hours. Towards the late afternoon/evening some snow showers will mix in. Accumulations look minor, particularly on grassy surfaces. Roads should manage okay as the ground has been so warm recently, just be careful of some slick spots.

In fact, the better chance at seeing snow will be later Sunday night as a few more snow showers pass by, likely overnight into Monday. But Monday morning will feature a nice sunrise and increasing sun throughout the day. It’ll just remain cold! Highs will hold in the 30s, grab your Valentine tight to stay warm!

A chilly Valentine’s Day!

Some gradual warming is expected as we head into next week, but it should be ahead of another shot of rain by late week.

Hope you haven’t put the winter gear away just yet!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro