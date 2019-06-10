Blog: Some Sun, but Rain Returns

After a washout on Friday, the weekend wasn’t all rain but the clouds did dominate the sky for both Saturday and Sunday. Now the humidity has settled in and it is MUGGY outside today. Dew points are well into the 70s, which is in the tropical level! Putting your hair up might be the move for today. But we’re also watching the radar for some storms to start moving in.

Radar as of 11AM

The rest of the day won’t be a washout but I do expect a few heavy downpours to start moving in through the middle of the afternoon. With high dew points, some sunshine this morning and a lot of moisture from the south, all of the ingredients are there for some pockets of heavy rain. The SPC doesn’t have us in any zones for severe weather, just general thunderstorms so I don’t expect any big problems from the rain. Scattered showers will start up around lunch time and then becoming more numerous and widespread through the afternoon and evening.

We have already seen enough rain over the past week, so the ground is saturated. We don’t need any more rain right now but the good thing is that the rain we get today won’t be terrible. I don’t think we’ll see a widespread flooding problem, possibly just some ponding on the roads for areas that get into a heavy downpour. But here’s our RPM model output for rain totals, I think it’ll be 0.25-0.5 for most areas with higher amounts more isolated for thunderstorms.

But we will see a few showers linger through Tuesday morning and then we’ll start to dry out through the rest of the day, more sunshine moving back in and the humidity will be lower. The next chance for rain will be later in the day on Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Then we’ll have a dry stretch of weather after that! Woo!

All across the southern United States, many areas are dealing with widespread flooding and devastation from that. So even though this seems like a lot of rain, it isn’t much compared to other regions.

Meteorologist Casey Lehecka