On what has been a soggy, soaking Sunday, we’re not quite done with the rainfall just yet! Before drier conditions move into Hampton Roads we’ll have to contend with some more rain later tonight. The rest of the week looks a touch unsettled, with another rain maker set to move in around midweek.

After on and off rain through most of the day, we’ve tallied near a quarter of an inch of rainfall for most locations. More rain drops will be added to the bucket as more precipitation moves in from the south. Expect rain to redevelop through the late night hours and into the early overnight. Rain showers will taper off by dawn on Monday when our temperatures eventually fall back into the 40s.

It’s been a quirky day in terms of temperatures, the warm air continues to surge in from the south so we’ll likely be in the 50s through the rest of the late night hours.

Stubborn clouds on Monday morning with a few spotty showers give way to some late day breaks of sun as the fresh breeze occasionally gusts to 25mph. Temperatures will hover around 50° as we transition into some drier weather. This will take us into a beautiful, brighter Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. Highs should hold near 50° as well before warmer and unsettled weather moves in Wednesday.

Our next rain maker is set to move in Wednesday with another warm front, followed by the trailing cold front. This round (compared to Sunday) will be faster paced, so we do not anticipate a washout from start to finish. As of now, expect increasing clouds Wednesday, a warm breeze gusting to 30+mph, and rain showers developing by the late afternoon/evening. A rumble of thunder and some downpours are also possible.

We’ll then set up some cooler and drier conditions to take us through late week and the weekend.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro