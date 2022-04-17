Well after a pleasant, albeit cooler, weekend changes move in Monday and we’ll all get soaked. A frontal system is slowly organizing tonight and provides us with a good dousing of rain come Monday afternoon.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 40s. Fortunately, Monday will not be a complete washout from start to finish, but when it rains, it’ll rain for nearly all of us and for quite some time. The morning hours will be dry – just look for cloudier skies and breezy conditions.

Rain becomes widespread by the afternoon.

The rain starts to move in around midday, broken in nature, before filling in through the afternoon. That’s when it’ll become more widespread, with pockets of heavy rain likely. This will take us through the evening commute and likely up until around sunset. Heaviest of rain should be along the Outer Banks where a few thunderstorms are possible. At least an inch of rain for most of us is likely when this is all said and done.

Temperatures should hold near 60° with a strong breeze out of the east-southeast. Look for wind gusts to peak around 30mph, if not more by the afternoon and evening. Fortunately, this is our only chance of rain over the next seven days – and by the time we’re headed to bed Monday night the rain is moving out. We’ll quickly get back to some sunshine on Tuesday with a fresh breeze out of the northwest.

Let’s just get through Monday…

We’ll hang near 60° through Tuesday & Wednesday before a warming trend takes us into next weekend.

Grab your umbrellas! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro