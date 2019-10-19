Blog: Soaking Rain for Sunday

This system started to show up on the models last week, but it has been a quick forming tropical storm compared to others that can travel from the coast of Africa across the Atlantic. It is moving off to the NE around 17 mph.

8AM Track Update

But what will the impacts be in our area? Clouds will start to thicken up tonight, and rain will move in overnight. It will start out as scattered showers then becoming more widespread.

Future Trak at 5AM

Between 5-8AM, we’ll have some really heavy rainfall. So if you’re heading out early on, you’ll want an umbrella! The winds will be picking up and it will be on the cool side.

Future Trak at 7:30AM

Through the rest of the morning, we will have on and off heavy downpours. I don’t expect much of a break! The rain will slowly taper off through the afternoon and we’ll just be left with some very light rain through the evening.

Future Trak at 4PM

But how much rain total will we get? Some of the models are varying, but 1-2″ can be expected but there could be a few areas that get more than that.

GFS Rain Totals

Wind gusts will be the other problem. On the OBX, we could see wind gusts up to 40 mph! It will be breezy tomorrow. Elsewhere, wind gusts will be up to 30 mph.

Wind Forecast

Once the bulk of the rain is over, we could have minor tidal flooding Sunday afternoon during high tide at 2:30. Here’s the latest forecast for Sewell’s Point.

Sewell’s Point Tides

Overall, this will be a very quick moving system! The rain will all be said and done by tomorrow evening. But today’s weather is going to be beautiful, so head outside and enjoy the nice weather while you can!