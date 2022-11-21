As Thanksgiving week rolls around each year, we know how hectic and busy it can be. The groceries, the planning, the traveling; sometimes it can be a headache, and sour weather doesn’t help in any degree. Fortunately though, a quiet and pleasant stretch of weather for most of the United States will guide us into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dry, quiet and relatively cold for nearly the entire continental United States over the next few days as several areas of high pressure remain in control. This is all thanks in part to the surge of cold air that has dominated, sure it’s been cold, but the air is dry.

Locally, the big area of high pressure will slowly start the rebounding process and we’ll get our afternoon temperatures back into the 50s. It’ll stay dry with plenty of sun through Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday.

As of now, Thanksgiving looks to be the nicest day this week with temperatures near 60° and just some passing clouds.

However, the quiet & dry pattern will come to an end going into the rest of the weekend. As a system develop later this week, we’ll anticipate scattered showers around the region on Friday with the potential for more rain by Sunday. There is quite a good amount of uncertainty in the forecast, though, so keep checking back this week for details as some of them may have pose implications on travel for the East Coast.

Until then, enjoy the splendid late-November weather we’ve got this week!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro