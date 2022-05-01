A cluster of showers and thunderstorms will roll through the region Sunday night after such a lovely, warm day.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Sussex, Southampton, & Northampton (NC) until 9pm Sunday. Damaging wind, hail and an isolated tornado is possible.

Strongest storms likely to be out towards I-95

The strongest of these thunderstorms should remain just to our west – close to I-95 as we approach the sunset time frame. A cluster of scattered showers and thunderstorms will then roll through Hampton Roads as we head into the night – likely after sunset and into the late night hours. Scattered showers and a few downpours stick around overnight into early Monday morning. Be sure to stay weather aware as some of these may be strong to severe.

A few showers a possible Monday afternoon as well, as things remain pretty warm. Several more rain chances will take us through the rest of the week as well with temperatures likely remaining in the 70s.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro