After round one of rain this week has moved out, things remain quiet into the night before round two moves in Thursday afternoon.

A warm front will lift through the region first in the morning, sparking a shower or two, then will boost our temperatures to near 80° by the afternoon. Look for clouds to increase and scattered showers to develop by the early afternoon when the cold front then blows in.

Will it be a washout? No.

But the right ingredients are in place for whatever shower or thunderstorm that develops to become strong or severe. So stay weather aware throughout the day tomorrow and keep it here with WAVY.