Blog: Shattering Heat Records

The calendar says October but it feels like August! All across the East Coast records are being broken, from New York City to Philadelphia to D.C. stretching down to Richmond and Norfolk. Many of those areas are breaking records that were set back in 1941!

Temperatures as of 5:30 PM

You might have seen that temperatures were coming in at 97 at Norfolk Intl. but due to the location of that site, the NWS has taken the reading from a site that is a little more accurate. So unofficially the new record for today in Norfolk is 93 degrees. That’s almost 20 degrees above average for this time of the year!

Records for today and Thursday

The surf today was perfect for surfers and that is due to Lorenzo. It is now a post tropical cyclone, so it has weakened significantly over the past 24 hours. The tropics are quiet otherwise!

Hurricane Lorenzo Track

Tomorrow could be close to record breaking but there will be a back door cold front moving through that could bring down the high temperatures near the water. We’ll keep you updated!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka