Despite the added cloud coverage for our Sunday, a decent day is expected across Hampton Roads before chilly air gets reinforced to start the workweek.

More clouds than sun is the theme for the day with highs holding in the 50s, right where they should be this time of year. A weakening cold front drapes itself across the region today, keeping the clouds around, however we do not anticipate any significant rainfall.

Once the front drops through the region tonight the chillier and drier air moves in from the north. Clouds will slowly decrease through the night with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s to near 40°. Despite the sunshine, expect a chilly day tomorrow as high temperatures hold in the 40s. Follow Monday afternoon, Monday night will be cold as temperatures will quickly drop through the 30s.

Expect similar conditions on Tuesday, then by Wednesday, some more clouds move in ahead of our next rain maker. This will come from a large system developing to the west – where pockets of severe weather, rain and snow are expected. As of now across Hampton Roads, we’ll be slated for scattered showers sometime around Thursday.

As we welcome our next dose rain, which could be around half an inch, we’ll anticipate a brief uptick in afternoon highs before next week looks quite nice.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro