Blog: Seasonal Saturday, Some More Sun Sunday

In all honestly, we don’t have much going on weather wise this weekend and that’s cool by us! Any and all outdoor plans you may have this weekend the weather will cooperate. So get out and enjoy!

Only downside, the temperatures this morning. Around sunrise many of us are waking up with temperatures in the upper 30s, near 40°! The extra cup of coffee not only to wake you up, but to warm you up. A bright sunrise gives way to plenty of sun for the first half of the day, this should help the chill in the air moderate by the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid 60s for most, it’s by the afternoon though that clouds thicken up from the west.

Highs today as clouds increase this afternoon.

There’s an idea that a sprinkle or two can get squeezed out of these clouds by the evening, but I’m not buying any notable rain chances today, or this weekend. There’s also a slim chance for an isolated shower on Sunday, but I’m not buying it either. We’ll actually get some more sun tomorrow as temperatures should hold in the 60s (after a morning in the 40s for most of us).

If you’re looking for rain, the next best chance looks to be when some showers slide by on Monday morning. As of now, the timing looks to be for the morning commute before Monday afternoon shapes up.

Monday morning showers.

Sunshine should then take us into Tuesday when temperatures get up near 70°. We may have to deal with another chance for rain in the Wednesday/Thursday time frame. But we’ll deal with that then, for now, let’s just enjoy the nice weekend weather we’ve got.

Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro