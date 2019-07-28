Blog: Rough Surf, but Quiet Weather Pattern

If you’ve been to the Oceanfront the past couple of days, you might have noticed the waves are a little bigger and crashing a little harder than usual. But we have a quiet weather pattern in place, so why is that occurring? Well, there’s a stationary front just off the coast associated with a low pressure system that has been sitting over the water, and that is causing the waves to be rougher than normal.

Other than the waves, the beach would be a perfect place to spend the weekend! We’ve been dry, and not as hot as last weekend. Humidity has been fairly low as well, so it feels pretty comfortable outside.

The week ahead stays dry through the first half of the work week, but rain will be moving back in. And by that point I think we’ll be ready for some rain!

Have a great Sunday! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka