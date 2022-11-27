After being spoiled with nearly perfect weather for most of last week leading into the holiday – the recent rains across the region have opened the door for an active pattern across Hampton Roads. Long story short, our temperatures will be up, down, over and out this week with another chance of rain thrown in there.

After a gloomy, rain Sunday (which are unparalleled in my opinion) the rain moves out and skies clear out tonight. Temperatures should hold near 50° by dawn on Monday, where we then anticipate a nice day to start the workweek. The breeze backs off a bit and afternoon temperatures should hover near 60°. Some stubborn clouds will pass through the region as we anticipate more sunshine Tuesday.

Our next round of rain is set to move in on Wednesday with an approaching cold front – as of now, expect scattered showers with a few thunderstorms thrown into the mix. We’ll iron out the details in the next day or so. This same system should provide much of the southern U.S. with a chance of severe weather on Tuesday.

Behind our rain chances Wednesday comes another blast of colder air, the end of the week should feature highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. Quiet weather should hold from about Thursday into Saturday.

