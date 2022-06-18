“Ahhh” – all of Hampton Roads when the fresh breeze blows in this afternoon.

The muggies are still around this morning, but the dry, cool air is not far off and will move into Hampton Roads today, setting up a stellar weekend of weather.

Expect plenty of sunshine today with temperatures holding near 80°. Once the breeze kicks in this afternoon we’ll notice a retreat in the humidity. Wind gusts out of the north to northwest should be around 20-25mph at times this afternoon.

The breeze should hold overnight into Sunday keeping things clear & fresh, we’ll wake up on the double holiday with temperatures in low to mid 60s. The refreshing breeze will take us through late morning and early afternoon, keeping the sunshine and holding high temperatures in the upper 70s. Get out and enjoy!

We’ll keep this trend going through Monday where plenty of sun and dry conditions will prevail. Highs should hover near 80° – but as high pressure builds in further we’ll notice the humidity return and temperatures climbing back to near 90° by Tuesday & Wednesday.

Rain chances may start to return to the region by mid to late week. Until then though, get out and enjoy what will be a beautiful weekend of weather.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro