The northeast breeze has developed and it’s set to bring a prolonged stretch of cooler, refreshing spring weather. High temperatures this time of year should be closer to 80° but for the rest of the week, we’ll be struggling to hit 70°!

The breeze today will be periodically gusting to 25+mph, so not the windiest of days, but enough to influence our temperatures in a noticeable way. Highs will be pinned in the upper 60s along the waterways and closer to 70° away from the breeze.

At least the breeze is dry, so our rain chances will remain slim for the rest of the week. Just look for a mix of sun and clouds today and tomorrow, with a slow increase in clouds by the end of the week.

A stalled cool front way down to our south will slowly develop rainfall for northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. This eventually develops into a broad area of low pressure that comes up the coastline just in time for the holiday weekend. Our prolonged northeast breeze will increase, helping to throw more clouds into the forecast while keeping things cool.

As of now, we’ll look for on and off showers, primarily at the coastline, with windier and cooler conditions. Stay tuned for updates in the forecast as this is subject to change. For now, get out and enjoy the next few days – while cooler, the sun remains strong this time of year, so when it peaks out between the clouds it’ll feel quite nice outside.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro