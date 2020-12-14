Blog: Rain & Wind, Round 1 of 2 This Week

A Monday that definitely feels like a Monday. Rain continues to roll through the area, the breeze becomes blustery, and temperatures drop into the 40s this afternoon. Sort of a brief taste of what’s to come on Wednesday, when we welcome in round two of rain and wind this week.

After a little lull in the rain mid-morning today, expect it to pick back up as the late morning and midday time frame rolls around. There will be pockets of heavy rain in there as well, putting rainfall totals by this afternoon up to an inch in many spots. The breeze picks up big time as well, becoming blustery this afternoon. It’ll pump in the dry, colder air out of the north so expect gusts to 30mph. Now by sunset the majority of the precipitation should be offshore and we see some drying – so the evening commute may just feature residual puddles and wet roadways.

Rain and wind Monday, Round 1.

Temperatures today are interesting, we’ll hit our high before the noon hour, when most locations will be in the mid to upper 50s. Then once the rain pushes through and the breeze picks up, afternoon temperatures will fall through the 40s, finish the day on a raw note. Again, a Monday that definitely feels like a Monday.

Blustery by days end.

Clearing skies are expected tonight while temperatures drop into the 30s. We’ll also hang onto a bit of that breeze, so it’ll feel chilly Tuesday morning. But Tuesday comes with a bright sunrise and plenty more sunshine throughout the day. Highs will stick in the 40s, enjoy the sun and quiet weather, because it turns on again on Wednesday.

An area of low pressure will stir up and ride along the coastline on Wednesday, almost setting up a classic nor’easter set up. Expect increasing clouds on Wednesday, with rain and wind increasing by the afternoon. The solid northeast breeze could cause some issues along the coast, we’ll have to watch the high tides. Low lying areas may have some tidal flooding concerns – the weather team will fine tune impacts after today’s rain.

Rain and wind Wednesday, Round 2.

Similar to today, Wednesday’s high temperatures will be in the mid 50s, just likely during the first portions of the day. They should fall through the 40s when the afternoon hours roll around. This system has some more access to cold air nearby, so heavy snow is expect up north. Winter weather lovers don’t get excited, it’s rain and wind for us. But with that cold air nearby, it turns chilly for the end of the week. High temperatures will struggle to hit 50° with eventual clearing.

Feeling like winter on the back half of the week…

Enjoy the rain today, goes well with some coffee, slow blues & a cozy sweater. Stay stoked!

Meteorologist: Steve Fundaro