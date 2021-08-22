Blog: Rain Tapers Off, Drier Days Ahead

Some drier days are ahead for the Hampton Roads area after the classic summer time showers and thunderstorms taper off tonight. While our rain chances should stay low this week, the summer heat and humidity will be a contender all week long.

The thunderstorms today, that prompted flooded in spots, soaked the grounds across Hampton Roads. Hail was even reported in Williamsburg this earlier in the afternoon. Upwards of two inches of rain was picked up in some locations.

Pockets of heavy rain added up in some locations across Hampton Roads.

Tonight as the cloud debris lingers, any flooded areas will slowly drain. If you’re doing any driving late tonight keep in mind there still could be standing water around on the roadways. Expect partly cloudy skies with the rain cooled air to hang around 70°.

As Henri meanders around the northeast, a tropical tail stretches from it’s area of low pressure all the way down the Gulf Stream, lingering near Hatteras. Behind this tail, an area of high pressure begins to nudge in from the west.

Lower rain chances this week.

Overall, that’s good news because that’s the high pressure that will bring us more sunshine and drier conditions this week. However, that little sliver of a boundary (or tropical tail, if you will), will keep a few showers around in the afternoon hours of Monday and Tuesday. Isolated a best, and nothing as dramatic as what we dealt with today.

High pressure should really take over by midweek, setting up a summery stretch of weather. Highs near 90° with classic summer humidity, and heat index values feeling close to 100°.

A classic summer 7-day forecast.

Summer time, where if it’s not the rain, it’s the heat & humidity.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro