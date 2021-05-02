Blog: Rain Returns, Humidity Climbs

Spoiled. If we’re being honest, the last week of April, first weekend of May, the weather around our parts has spoiled us. And like everything else in life, the atmosphere needs balance. So all good things must come to an end, right? This weeks weather should be a bit more active. We’re introducing a few chances for rain, we’ll throw a nice temperature swing in there, and bring back the oh-so-adored humidity.

At least the rest of Sunday night is fantastic. The southwest breeze today gave us the treat of 80s with filtered sunshine. Temperatures should drop off into the 60s well after dark and hover there for the dawn hours on Monday. So tomorrow morning will start off feeling much more mild than today.

The warm & unsettled air mass brings in more moisture by Monday – we’ll feel that in the form of humidity, then see it in the form of thickening clouds & showers. As the warm front lifts into the area and temperatures tap the 80° mark, scattered showers spark across the region in the early afternoon.

Monday afternoon showers.

They’ll likely take us through the afternoon and into the evening commute before tapering off to the east. A few thunderstorms are possible as well; we have a level 1 (out of 5) risk for severe weather, so remain weather aware!

A few thunderstorms possible on Monday.

As we dry out on Tuesday and see the sunshine return, we’ll hold onto that southwesterly breeze. So it’ll continue to pump in the warm, moist air, which means dew points will climb into the 60s. Think of the dew point as the decider, the higher the dew point, the higher the humidity. This will especially be the case when temperatures will be up near 90° on Tuesday!

Five day high temperatures.

Our second shot of rain on Wednesday should come with a cold front to help break down the unseasonal warmth, dropping temperatures into the 60s by the second half of the week. So buckle up and enjoy the ride! Glad to see Hampton Roads’ weird weather is back.

Stay stoked! – Meteorologist Steve Fundaro